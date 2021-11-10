G4 Boyz & G4 Choppa Join Forces On "Scam Likely"

Scam rap continues to thrive in many ways but only a few artists are really doing it properly. G4 Boyz have, in many ways, been at the forefront of this subgenre in the underground rap scene. Over the past few years, they've dropped songs like "Local Scammer" and "S.C.A.M" that practically lay out the foundations of fraud and they make it sound so good.

The New York-based duo returned with yet another banger this week alongside their UK connect G4 Choppa. They reunite for their latest offering, "Scam Likely." Inspired by the sounds of drill dominating both NY and London, their latest record is an ode to their favorite past time and hustle.

Check out the latest song from G4 Boyz and G4 Choppa below.

Quotable Lyrics

Used to get teased in class 'cause my clothes smelled like fufu and soup

Now I got white girls tellin' me 'MM, I love jollof and stew'

My pops is a Naija boy, my mom, she came here straight from Ghana

That eba and waakye made my stomach strong, I'm built for problems

