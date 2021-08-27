G Perico Teams Up With 03 Greedo, Remble, & BlueBucksClan On "Play 2 Win"

Los Angeles artist G Perico has been exciting fans over the last few weeks with a plethora of singles that have contained his signature bounce. "Spazz" with Remble was one of his first singles, and it was an immediate banger that was eventually followed up by the song "5 Freeway." Now, Perico has returned although this time he has a full project to offer, called Play 2 Win.

This new effort is 11 tracks long, and even contains some verses from the BlueBucksClan, as well as 03 Greedo. In fact, Greedo can be heard on the songs "Play 2 Win Intro" as well as "Sexy." These tracks contain a multitude of different vibes and throughout the project, you can tell that Perico is having fun creating his art.

Tracklist:

1. Play 2 Win Intro (03 Greedo)

2. 5 Freeway

3. Spazz (Remble)

4. Sexy (BlueBucksClan, 03 Greedo)

5. Phase (Interlude)

6. The Interview

7. My Mind

8. These Days

9. Pericos Prayer

10. Sin Again

11. Runnin Circles