G Perico Slide Through With Smooth West Coast Vibes On "That Time"

G Perico is a busy man these days. While rap is still at the forefront of his hustle, he recently launched his new clothing line Blue Shirt. The rapper hinted at the new venture last year before announcing it this year. Rap and fashion go hand-in-hand and it appears that G Perico isn't trying to separate either of his ventures, but rather, merge them together.

Earlier this week, the rapper returned with some smooth West Coast vibes to close out the summer with. Perico's new joint, "That Time" is as equally laid back as it is funky with a healthy as the rapper reflects on the luxury of being his own boss. "Black Bottle Rosé on ice, uh huh/ Black boy out the ghetto livin' life," he raps.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't want friends, bitch I want money

Pray to God won't you please keep it comin'

AMG Jeep, pedal to the floor

Headed to the studio, just knocked a hoe