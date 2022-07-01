G Perico Shares New Project "111th East"

G Perico has been delivering heat over the past few years. The release of 2021's Free marked a new chapter in his career as an independent artist, and he hasn't taken it for granted. He delivered a slew of projects in the past year including Play 2 Win, Loverboy Slim and LA Summers with Gotdamnitdupri.

Today, the rapper came through with a new EP just in time for the long weekend. 111th East is a six-song EP that showcases G Perico's versatility even further without the aid of any guest appearances. Perico weaves through Latin-inspired samples on "That's My Dawg" while "Legitimate" finds him flipping a soul sample and taking the listener on a journey through his neighborhood.

Check out the latest from G Perico below.