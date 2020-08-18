G Perico Rides Around With The "Toolie" On His New Single

It's been nearly a year since G Perico blessed us with his last project Ten-Eight. He's continued to keep releasing new music since then but in recent months, he's been occupied with a brand new clothing line he recently launched called Blue T-Shirt. However, even with the newly launched venture, he's been cooking up some new heat to coincide with it.

Over the past few weeks, Perico's teased some new music that he dropped off in its entirety this past weekend. Teaming up with Girl Talk, Perico comes through with a boisterous banger titled, "Toolie." Perico described the song as a reintroduction of sorts on Instagram last week before its release. His energy is on high as he tackles the heavy bass and eerie keys with ferocity, even with his laidback delivery.

Quotable Lyrics

Integrity over everything underneath the sun

These sucka ass n***as do anything for money

Snitch, bitch, ain't about shit

We can't let no n***as like that 'round the clique