mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G Perico Rides Around With The "Toolie" On His New Single

Aron A.
August 17, 2020 21:02
74 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Toolie
G Perico & Girl Talk

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

G Perico & Girl Talk team up on "Toolie."


It's been nearly a year since G Perico blessed us with his last project Ten-Eight. He's continued to keep releasing new music since then but in recent months, he's been occupied with a brand new clothing line he recently launched called Blue T-Shirt. However, even with the newly launched venture, he's been cooking up some new heat to coincide with it.

Over the past few weeks, Perico's teased some new music that he dropped off in its entirety this past weekend. Teaming up with Girl Talk, Perico comes through with a boisterous banger titled, "Toolie." Perico described the song as a reintroduction of sorts on Instagram last week before its release. His energy is on high as he tackles the heavy bass and eerie keys with ferocity, even with his laidback delivery.

Quotable Lyrics
Integrity over everything underneath the sun
These sucka ass n***as do anything for money
Snitch, bitch, ain't about shit
We can't let no n***as like that 'round the clique

G Perico
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  74
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
G Perico Girl Talk
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS G Perico Rides Around With The "Toolie" On His New Single
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject