G Perico Releases New LP "LA SUMMERS2"

G Perico is nothing if not prolific. Just earlier this year, Perico released Tango, an 8-song project which included "Last Year," a collaboration with BlocBoi Fame and Gotdamnitdupri. 2021 was even busier. Perico dropped a whopping four projects in a single year: "Welcome to the Land," "No Love In LA," "LA Summers," and "Play 2 Win."

The Los Angeles rapper shows no signs of stopping. With his new album LA SUMMERS2, Perico gives fans nine new songs. Perico's frequent collaborator and producer Gotdamnitdupri delivers G-funk-infused songs with velvety electric pianos and smooth bass lines ideal for the dog days of summer. Perico is charismatic as ever, crooning quirky choruses and off-kilter flows.

On one stand out, "Pistol Grip Poetry," Perico reminisces about his past over lush keys and distant horns. The track is infused with a melancholy nostalgia as Perico remembers those who he's lost. "Poetry" leads seamlessly into "Did A Lot," which boasts a beachy electric guitar riff and twinkling synths.

With Perico's output, this might not be the last we hear from him this year. Check out the project below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Tracklist

1. The Clicc

2. 10 Digits

3. Gangsters Anonymous

4. Pistol Grip Poetry

5. Did A Lot

6. Babylon

7. Echo

8. Feel What You Feelin

9. I Pray