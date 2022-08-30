G Perico Keeps God By His Side On "I Pray"

G Perico has been coming through with heat in the past few years. Since the beginning of 2021, he unveiled eight projects in total with no signs of slowing down. This week, he slid through with his latest release, "I Pray." The rapper takes on a sleek beat where he paints a portrait of the bleak streets of Los Angeles. "The city do the same shit every single year/ That's why I stand alone, on my own, facing fears," he raps on the song. The record not only finds Perico reflecting on the evolution of the Los Angeles streets but also, on the risk of being a rapper from the city.

Perico's new song comes shortly after he blessed fans with his new project, 111th East at the top of July. Prior to that, he teamed up with Gotdamnitdupri for Tango.

Check out G Perico's latest single, "I Pray" below.

Quotable Lyrics

If you Black and you rap, they gon' play it back in trial

Guess the rap game is the new streets now

I be lookin' at life, I got a new lease now

It's a war in my mind, I need a new piece now