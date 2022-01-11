mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G Perico Delivers "Hurricane"

Aron A.
January 11, 2022 13:59
121 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Hurricane
G Perico

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

New heat from G Perico.


While the West Coast has ushered in a new wave of artists in the past few days, G Perico's grinding like he's among the new generation of L.A. rappers. In 2021, the rapper was active as ever, especially in comparison to the years prior. He delivered six full-length projects, along with a slew of singles, that truly emphasized the warm and funky sounds with colorful descriptions of Los Angeles culture. 

Evidently, G Perico isn't slowing down as we enter 2022. The rapper already slid through with his first record of the year, "Hurricane." Dreamy piano keys and soulful vocal samples set the tone as Perico jumps on the track with urgency. "500 bands a month (a month?!)/ Watch me do my dance when it comes," he declares off of the rip. The smooth flows and stretchy cadences turn every bar into a quotable as Perico celebrates success.

Quotable Lyrics
Like I said, we in grind mode
If you don't believe in this shit, what you around for? (answer that)
You just trying to steal the juice
After all the shit I did, how you gon' think I'm stupid?

G Perico
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  121
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
G Perico
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS G Perico Delivers "Hurricane"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject