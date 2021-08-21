G Perico Delivers His Signature L.A. Sound On New Track "5 Freeway"

G Perico's sound and cadence are immediately recognizable when you hear it, which simply speaks to just how well he flows on a track. The Los Angeles-based artist has been at it for many years now and whenever he drops a new track, fans jump on the opportunity to listen. His commanding voice and immaculate beat selection have made him a go-to artist in the L.A. scene, and his latest track "5 Freeway" is yet another example of his immense talent.

With this track, we get a bassy instrumental that has that signature L.A. bounce to it. From there, Perico gets braggadocios with his bars, and he even provides some keen storytelling that will keep you engaged throughout the three-minute run time. "5 Freeway" is another solid effort from the artist, and if you're a fan, this will prove to be a must-listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

I was off for a second now I'm back

If you lost me, ain't no coming back

I be praying that the whole team advanced

Hoop earrings on bling when you glanced