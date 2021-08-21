mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G Perico Delivers His Signature L.A. Sound On New Track "5 Freeway"

Alexander Cole
August 21, 2021 11:30
0 Views
00
0
Image via G PericoImage via G Perico
Image via G Perico

5 Freeway
G Perico

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

G Perico snapped on his brand new single "5 Freeway."


G Perico's sound and cadence are immediately recognizable when you hear it, which simply speaks to just how well he flows on a track. The Los Angeles-based artist has been at it for many years now and whenever he drops a new track, fans jump on the opportunity to listen. His commanding voice and immaculate beat selection have made him a go-to artist in the L.A. scene, and his latest track "5 Freeway" is yet another example of his immense talent.

With this track, we get a bassy instrumental that has that signature L.A. bounce to it. From there, Perico gets braggadocios with his bars, and he even provides some keen storytelling that will keep you engaged throughout the three-minute run time. "5 Freeway" is another solid effort from the artist, and if you're a fan, this will prove to be a must-listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

I was off for a second now I'm back
If you lost me, ain't no coming back
I be praying that the whole team advanced
Hoop earrings on bling when you glanced

G Perico
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  0
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
G Perico 5 Freeway new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS G Perico Delivers His Signature L.A. Sound On New Track "5 Freeway"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject