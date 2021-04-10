mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G Perico Comes Through For His Fans On 7-Track EP "No Love In LA"

Alexander Cole
April 10, 2021 12:50
No Love In LA
G Perico

G Perico delivers laid-back West Coast vibes on his new project "No Love In LA."


G Perico has been grinding over the years and with every single release, he is able to get more and more people hooked on his laid-back West Coast style. Perico makes the type of music you can just vibe to and when it comes to the subject matter, his art makes you think you're playing a mission in GTA: San Andreas. Over the weekend, Perico dropped a new EP called No Love In LA which expands on the sound his fans have come to love.

Starting out with the track "Doin Floccs," Perico raps over a hypnotic chilled-out beat all while speaking on drugs and the dealings that go down in Los Angeles. Throughout the project, the concept of No Love In LA is repeated as a sort of mantra that carries you through the subject matter. Overall, it's a dope effort and one that you should check out, below.

Tracklist:

1. Doin Floccs
2. Attempt
3. No Love In LA (Interlude)
4. LA Nights
5. Streets 2 Hot (ft. Haiti Babii
6. Single For The Summer
7. Ghetto Children

MIXTAPES G Perico Comes Through For His Fans On 7-Track EP "No Love In LA"
