G Perico & Wiz Khalifa Create A Modern Version Of Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean"

It's been a pretty special year for Los Angeles rapper G Perico. After announcing his partnership with Roc Nation, it seems like his star has only continued to grow. If you've been keeping track of Wiz Khalifa's recent output, you already know that the loosies have been pouring out of a heavy tap. With dozens of new Wiz songs on the market and a fresh project from G Perico also out, it's time for these two to link back up for some classic magic.

Uploading their new collaboration to SoundCloud and other platforms, G Perico and Wiz Khalifa remake an iconic track, repurposing Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" and making it a touch more modern. "Billie Jean ain't my girl/That petty ass shit don't work in my world/The baby ain't mine, he look like the homie," raps G in the hook. Clearly, they wanted to keep the vibe authentic while also bringing some new-school touches to the table. As always, Perico provides that West Coast flavor here, flowing something special and impressing us all once again.

What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

No love, no love, I could never hit the bitch with no glove

Straight dick, no bubbles in the tub

Champagne down her throat in the club

Ain't a milli then I can't show up

I'm your daddy, bitch I ain't your crush

I ain't with no kids, grow up

One rule: you can look, don't touch