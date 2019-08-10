G Perico & Sonny Digital Count It Up On "Big Raccs"

It feels like we haven't heard a whole lot from G Perico in recent times but that's about to change real soon. The rapper came through with his new single "Big Raccs" ft. Sonny Digital earlier today. Sonny cooks up a very West Coast-centric beat tailored for G Perico's style, it even has a feel of Dr. Dre's 2001 era. The single serves as Perico's first single off of his forthcoming project Ten Eight which is set to drop on August 23rd.

Perico's musical output this year has been relatively scarce. He teamed up with Polyester The Saint on "Love Letter" and shortly after, he dropped off a remix to G-Eazy's "West Coast." We're excited to hear more new music from G Perico this year.

Peep the tracklist below.



1. LA Leakers

2. Ten Eight

3. Number 1

4. Big Raccs feat. Sonny Digital

5. Dog Year

6. Watermelon

7. Homegrown Radio

8. What Up

9. Lil Baby

10. Trust Nothing

11. Days Of Our Lives

Quotable Lyrics

Broadway Gangsta, that's the set that I'm from

Bitch, I'm Gucci but I keep a Lil Pump

Just to eliminate you hatin' ass chumps

Ain't no cap, aye, this ain't what you want