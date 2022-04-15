G Perico & Curren$y Are Taking It "Bacc 2 The Blocc"

G Perico and Curren$y both know how to keep their fans satisfied, but after showing one another some love on social media, the two talented lyricists have linked up for a new single called "Bacc 2 The Blocc," which is sure to be in constant rotation this summer.

"Back to the block with my n*gga / Back to the block with some hoes / I ain't gonna lie, I really missed this / But I'm 'round the world, getting dough," the two and a half minute long track begins.

"Dope, perfect for the summer," one user wrote. "Hope they drop a collab mixtape." Another fan pointed out, "Seen this teamwork coming from a mile away when G Perico and Spitta was throwing each other props on IG! Another classic was exquisitely prepared."

Stream G Perico and Curren$y's "Bacc 2 The Blocc" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and let us know what New Music Friday releases are on your radar this week in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Back to the block with my n*gga

Back to the block with some hoes

I ain't gonna lie, I really missed this

But I'm 'round the world, getting dough