Just 24 hours after news circulated that Casanova had been indicted for gun anf drug trafficking charges related to a RICO case, it's reported that G Herbo has found himself in trouble with the law, as well. The Chicago rapper was recently named as one to watch by Forbes after being named in their "30 Under 30" list, and on Wednesday (December 2), it was shared that Herbo had been charged in a million dollar case.



Noel Vasquez / Stringer / Getty Images

We previously reported on the scandal that allegedly involves members of G Herbo's crew. Authorities claim that in the course of four years, five people, including the rapper, used stolen identifications to charge over $1 million worth of goods and services: limosines, private jets, luxury items, and more. The 14-count indictment includes charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Antonio “T-Glo” Strong, Herbo's manager and promoter, is accused of being the "ring leader." Specifically, G Herbo is accused of being complicit to the crimes and is said to have received two designer dogs purchased with stolen money. He also reportedly enjoyed luxury vacations that were paid for with the stolen IDs.

In a statement shared with multiple news sources, the rapper's management, Machine Entertainment Group, shared this statement: "G Herbo has been charged with several offenses in Massachusetts, however, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to establishing his innocence in court. Herbo has legal representation in Massachusetts via Prince Lobel, whose team has reached out to the US Attorney’s office in Massachusetts to make arrangements for Herbo's appearance."

They added, "G Herbo will appear in Massachusetts whenever he is required either in person or via Zoom."

