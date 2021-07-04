G Herbo's Son Yosohn Makes An Appearance On "Cold World"

It's been a year of ups and downs for G Herbo. The rapper's legal issues have continued to linger but there's much to celebrate in his life. For one, he and his girlfriend Taina Williams welcomed their first child together this week. Plus, the rapper recently turned 25-years-old which served as the inspiration for his latest album. 25 showcases Herbo's maturity and growth since the days of Lil Herb.

One of the many highlights of the projects features his firstborn son Yosohn who appears on "Cold World." Chase Davis pulls together atmospheric sounds and Dipset-inspired vocal samples for this gutwrenching ballad that finds Herbo exploring his journey through the streets. "Strapped with 30 shot Glocks, we got like 20 more of these/ Now I'm millionaire status, watched some homies leave," he raps as he reflects on disloyalty among his inner circle.

Yosohn doesn't showcase whether rap skills are hereditary but Herbo carefully squeezes in father-son talks in between verses.

Quotable Lyrics

The police still too quick to kill us when we look suspicious

They tryna knock me off my square, but I bend and stood position

No coincidence I got hit from there cause I'm just a gifted n***a

Doing 150 in the Urus carefully tryna miss collision

