Chicago rapper G Herbo is gearing up to deliver his first album of the year, and if the title is any indication we're looking at a highly personal effort. With PTSD set to drop on Friday, February 28th, Herbo has officially unveiled the tracklist to the fourteen-song deep album, with more than a few heavy hitters tapped to lend a hand. Look for contributions from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, BJ The Chicago Kid, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Chance The Rapper, a posthumous feature from Juice WRLD, 21 Savage, Polo G and more.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

It's likely that many will immediately look to the title track, which features Juice WRLD, Chance The Rapper, and Lil Uzi Vert. As you might recall, Herbo and Juice WRLD were particularly close and the latter's death took a heavy toll on Herbo's mindstate. It wouldn't be surprising to see "PTSD" emerge as an emotional standout, one in which themes of loss, friendship, and the perils of Chicago's inner-city are covered at length.

Check out the full tracklist below, and look for G Herbo's upcoming album to hit in a week's time -- are you expecting this one to be his most complete body of work yet?

1. Intro

2. Glass in the Face (Ft. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie)

3. Gangsta's Cry (Ft. BJ the Chicago Kid)

4. In This Bitch

5. Death Row

6. Party in Heaven (Ft. Lil Durk)

7. PTSD (Ft. Chance the Rapper, Juice WRLD & Lil Uzi Vert)

8. By Any Means (Ft. 21 Savage)

9. Gangbangin'

10. Lawyer Fees (Ft. Polo G)

11. Feelings

12. High Speed

13. Shooter (Ft. Jacquees)

14. Intuition (Ft. 2PRETTY & Sonta)