G Herbo and Taina Williams, Fabolous' step-daughter, look to be happier than ever these days. They've been all over social media and, recently, they sparked engagement rumors after Taina was seen showing off a diamond ring.

While they may not officially be engaged, G Herbo is running with that narrative, joking during a New York trip that he popped the question.

"I'm about to get married. Save the date," said the Chicago-based rapper on Instagram. "No bap. I'm in New York right now so tag some pawn shops so I can go pick this ring up."

Taina Williams was with him, chilling in the background when she heard the pawn shop remark, chiming in and making it clear that she was annoyed with her man.

"Bro," she said, pushing his face away.

Clearly, Taina has had enough of Herbo's shenanigans. With G Herbo going platinum this week with his latest album PTSD, she's expecting more than a pawn shop ring, if they are indeed engaged.

It was a pretty eventful summer for G Herbo, who had a short-lived feud with Tekashi 6ix9ine and a run-in with the police in August. Thankfully, things look to be moving upwards for the talented Chicago artist.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Do you think G Herbo and Taina Williams make a cute couple?