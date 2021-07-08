After stunning fans with his introspective and lyrical Funk Flex freestyle earlier today, G Herbo is now, unfortunately, met with a bit of bad news, as his new album, 25, is reportedly not performing well as many originally thought.

A day after the release of 25, DJ Akademiks shared the sales projections for G Herbo's latest album, which was initially on pace to move approximately 50,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. However, several days later, the sales projections for 25 have taken a minor dip for some reason.

According to DJ Akademiks, G Herbo's fourth studio album is now slated to sell 49,000 units, and although the new projections are just slightly lower than the original ones, 25 is officially on pace to underperform Herbo's previous album, PTSD, by about 10,000 units.

Given the fact that he has already revealed that he has joint albums with Tee Grizzley and Polo G on the way, perhaps G Herbo will channel his Chicago collaborator's energy by looking past 25's first-week numbers and solely focusing on the quality of his output. While we await the official opening numbers and Billboard 200 results for last Friday's releases, check out G Herbo's new album here and the music video for the project's intro, "I Don't Wanna Die," below.