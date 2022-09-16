mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G Herbo Taps Future For New Single "Blues"

Lamar Banks
September 16, 2022 01:34
Blues
G Herbo Feat. Future

The self proclaimed Toxic King joined the Chicago Drill rapper for his latest single.


Last week, G Herbo dropped a new track entitled “Me, Myself & I” featuring A Boogie wit da Hoodie, reminding fans that his highly anticipated album Survivor's Remorse is on way.

On Friday (September 16), the Chicago rapper followed it up with his new ATL Jacob produced track "Blues" featuring Future. Along with his new single, the 26-year old Drill star teased the trailer for song's upcoming visuals for his 7.7 million Instagram follower, writing, "Im as street n*gga that got rich I made curves off a brick! @Future." Herbo also dropped the cover for Survivor's Remorse earlier this week, sharing, "SURVIVOR’S REMORSE A SIDE B SIDE."

The album marks the rapper's first full project since his 2021's album 25. No word when Remorse is slated to drop.

Check out the trailer below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Ain't nothin' happenin' in the 'Raq, the Caddy bulletproof (Ayy)
Drac' go hackin' 'em like Shaq (Grra), we whacked him 'cause he lacked (Whacked)
Bad bitch all on my lap, speak Latin and she act
Beat and crashed it off the yak, took traction off the trap
Bein' broke, that sh*t was whack, I ain't never goin' back

G Herbo Future drill music blues A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie survivor's remorse
