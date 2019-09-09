G Herbo Takes It To Chi-Raq On "I'm So Chicago"

Casanova and Maino may have launched a new challenge for rappers after the release of "I'm So Brooklyn." The song arrived last month but it appears as though we might get a few remixes of the song coming soon. G Herbo was one of the rappers to tease a remix to the song. He hopped on the 'Gram last week to share a brief snippet of his remix. The preview received praise with his day ones fans noting that it sounds like the return of Lil Herb.

Herbo shared the freestyle on his Instagram TV where he simultaneously provided commentary through the Notes app. The rapper goes in on the beat as he details the things he's witnessed in Chicago during his lifetime. Herbo sounds hungry as ever as he gets off a load of bars within less than two minutes.

Peep the freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics

Take that, take that, dancin' like he Diddy slump

Want smoke? Gimme some, free, it's for anyone

Humble but I'm cocky, scared of me like Fofty

Bulletproof the whip 'cause my son in the car seat