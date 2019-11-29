In a matter of minutes, Fabolous will be blessing us with a brand new album. As we wait for that to arrive, we home in on other parts of the legend's family, specifically his step-daughter Taina Williams. For the last few months, Chicago's G Herbo and Taina have risen to become a hip-hop power couple. They've already gotten Fab's blessing and, with much of his attention going toward Williams' mother Emily Bustamente, there's definitely a lot of love being thrown around the house. Celebrating Thanksgiving with his girlfriend, G Herbo decided to send a lovely message to Taina to close out the holiday, writing some kind words on social media.

Uploading a photo of the couple dressed all snazzy during a tender embrace, the former Lil Herb wrote the following for his girl: "BABYY YOU KEEP ME SANE WHEN ITS SO MUCH ON MY BRAIN! HAPPY THANKSGIVING AGAIN FROM THE #DREAMTEAM."

He ended the message with "4L," hinting that he may be thinking of popping the question soon. If he's already under the assumption that Taina is his be-all-and-end-all, you've got to wonder what Fab and Emily are thinking. We're gonna guess that after what Fab had to say about G Herbo a few weeks ago, he's down to welcome him into the family.