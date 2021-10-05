mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G Herbo Spits Bars On "Street Shit Freestyle"

Mitch Findlay
October 05, 2021 11:02
Image via YouTube

G Herbo steps up to deliver hard-hitting bars on his new freestyle "Street Shit."


When G Herbo steps to the mic, you already know what's coming -- unflinching reflections and hard-hitting street bars. It's part of what makes him such an electrifying presence on the Chicago scene and beyond. Now, Herbo has come through to keep his blade sharp on "Street Shit," a From The Block performance that finds him letting fly a freestyle over an aggressive instrumental. 

"Lost lil bro ain't been myself, grab that 40 off the shelf," he raps, his cadence gravelly. "Ain't had therapy to help, been off liquor for my health / play the cards that I been dealt." While it's lacking the typical song structure, fans will appreciate the extended barrage of bars Herbo delivers here, a promising sign for his future music to come. Check out "Street Shit," a From The Block performance, now and sound off below. 

Quotable Lyrics

Lost lil bro ain't been myself, grab that 40 off the shelf,
Ain't had therapy to help, been off liquor for my health 
Play the cards that I been dealt

