G Herbo might not be one of hip-hop's most consistent commercial heavyweights, but that doesn't mean his fanbase won't step up and rally behind the Chi-town rapper when it counts.

On July 2nd, Herbo unleashed his new album 25, featuring guest appearances from Gunna, Polo G, 21 Savage, Rowdy Rebel, Lil Tjay, and The Kid LAROI. Though initial reports indicated that the project risked underperforming on the sales front, that's not to suggest that Herbo's latest was anywhere close to a flop.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

In fact, with a first-week tally of 46,000 album-equivalent units sold, the project ultimately debuted in the number five spot on the Billboard charts. While he has seen higher sales with his previous PTSD album, which actually secured the seventh position in March 2020 with 59,000 album-equivalent units, 25 has officially given Herbo his highest-charting album debut. The accomplishment also marks the second time Herbo has cracked the Top 10.

Perhaps we'll see 25 gaining steam and popularity as the weeks move on; it would certainly be welcome to see the project set up camp in the Top 10 and enjoy an extended stay. It's impressive to see how far Herbo has come as an artist these past few years, and it's clear that his unique style and no-holds-barred authenticity have served him well. Congratulations to G Herbo for this latest milestone -- are you still keeping 25 on rotation?