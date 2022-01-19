The Game's upcoming new studio album, possibly titled Drillmatic, appears to be another classic in the making. Throughout the creation of the project, we've seen the West Coast-based rapper hit the studio with the likes of Kanye West, Hit-Boy, and other iconic hip-hop characters. With the release of the new single "Eazy" with Kanye, Game started getting the world ready for his return and now, another rapper is hyping up his album, hinting that it could be a pivotal part of the rapper's discography.

"@losangelesconfidential got the hardest album 2022," wrote Chicago rapper G Herbo on Instagram. "I might drop 2023 lol," he added, joking that the album will be so impactful that he's opting out of any of his own releases this year.

"I’m bout to make n***as re-think life," boasted Game in the caption, re-posting Herbo's praise.



The Game's upcoming album will be a collaborative project with Hit-Boy, who was recently named HNHH's Producer of the Year. In an exclusive cover story, Hit-Boy spoke about his recent work with Nas, the upcoming King's Disease 3 album, and much more. Check that out here.

Do you think that The Game will have one of the hardest albums of the entire year? Will other rappers think twice about dropping on his release date?




