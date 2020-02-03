G Herbo Rocks Out In The Booth In His Music Video For "Sessions"

Every rapper's favorite place to be.

If you play a game of "Anywhere But Here" with [Enter favorite rapper here], chances are their first answer will most likely be to hit up the studio. Need proof? Check out G Herbo's new music video for the title track off his latest EP, Sessions.



Photo by HNHH

There's nothing really special going on in this video aside from Herb simply killing time at the stu. Whether he's posted up outside in the all-black truck or sparking up a few with the homies indoors, the Chi-Town native makes a strong argument for rappers who simply can't get enough of laying down hits. We can't confirm if he's recording 20 songs per sesh like Tory Lanez is out here doing, but we definitely wouldn't put it past him to put the effort forward based off the output that many emcees in the game today can pull off. Let's just hope that all these sessions actually reflect the amount of joints he performs on the upcoming PTSD Tour alongside King Von, Lil Loaded, Shaun Sloan and special guest Pretty Savage. Sounds like a good time!

Watch the music video for "Sessions" by G Herbo above, and listen to the accompanying LP, also titled Sessions, on all streaming platforms.