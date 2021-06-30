Coming off PTSD, his well-received and high-charting album from 2020, G Herbo is back with a hefty tracklist for his fast-approaching LP, 25.

Singles off of his previous album, like the Tay Keith-crafted "Really Like That," garnered millions of streams dating back to its release earlier this year. But, that's all in the past! What we can expect from this latest project are features from 21 Savage, Gunna, Polo G, Rowdy Rebel among other familiar names, though these are surely the standouts we're looking forward to.

In the trailer for 25, the rapper gets very introspective, lamenting, "I’ve seen death way too many times. I’ve been shot, been to jail, I done been broke and I took everything that came with this street shit … all the killing, fear … overcoming that fear." Growth, as with any artist, seems to be a major theme in the way this project is turning out, which is made pretty self-explanatory by the title. He goes on to say “Now that I’m ’25,’ I feel like I’m at the top of my game,” he continued in between splices of Lamborghini street racing and tour footage. “All the bad shit I’ve been through, that’s why I am the way I am I always just kept my head high, staying 10 toes down … I know it’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

It's safe to say the rapper seems beyond prepared for this drop. Let us know what and who you're looking forward to hearing most when 25 hits streaming services this Friday.

Tracklist:

1. I Don't Wanna Die

2. Cry No More (feat. Polo G & Lil TJay)

3. Stand The Rain

4. T.O.P. (feat. 21 Savage)

5. You Can't (feat. Kid Laroi & Gunna)

6. No Jail Time

7. Cold World (feat. Yosohn)

8. Whole Hearts

9. 2 Chains

10. Drill (feat. Rowdy Rebel)

11. Trenches Know My Name

12. Doughboy

13. Demands

14. Loyalty

15. Pray 4 My Enemies

16. Turning 25

Bonus Tracks

Statement

Really Like That

Break Yo'self

