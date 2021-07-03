G Herbo, Polo G, & Lil Tjay Deliver Emotional Bars On "Cry No More"

G Herbo has consistently been one of the best storytellers in hip-hop over the last few years and at the age of 25, he has already accomplished so much. His fanbase is always ready for new music and on Friday, he delivered with his brand new album 25. This project is chock-full of emotional tales about the life he has lived and some of the violent things he has witnessed. There are some songs that will hit you in the chest, and "Cry No More" with Polo G and Lil Tjay is one of those efforts.

This is a piano ballad that begins with a phenomenal hook from Polo G, who always seems to find his pocket while rapping over pianos. From there, G Herbo recounts the time he saw someone die and how the trauma impacted him. The phrase "cry no more" is repeated quite a bit throughout the song and it is a reminder of the pain that can be felt in these difficult situations. Lil Tjay comes in on the second half of the track, and as always, his melodies and word play are sharp as ever.

You can check out the song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Stood over bro on the floor dying

Thinking homicide, wasn't no crying

Hop out, glizzies, forties, and four-fives

Looking for the killers, ain't no time

'Member we was drilling, oh, what a feeling

We ain't give a fuck about no time