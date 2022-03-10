G Herbo Lays It Down During "Fire In The Booth" Freestyle

For anyone who has doubted G Herbo's pen, he's proven over the past two years that he's a titan among the new generation. The release of PTSD and 25 shifted any negative discourse surrounding his name, and each time he steps to the mic, he doesn't hold back. Such is the case with his latest appearance on Charlie Sloth's "Fire In the Booth" series where he reminded fans, "I been rappin' for a decade, and I'm still runnin'."

The rapper nearly five-minute freestyle serves as part one where Herbo tackles soulful production where he boasts his accomplishments throughout his career, and the aspirations for more. His slick wordplay and punchlines kick through his passionate delivery as he reflects on his rising status, as well as the jealousy and paranoia that comes with it.

The latest freestyle from Herb comes just days after he took to the 'Gram where he declared himself to be among the top-tier of MCs in the current era of rap. "I might be 1 of the best rappers alive," he stated. Some may have disagreed with the take but his recent "Fire In The Booth" freestyle evidently doubles down on his claim.

Quotable Lyrics

Put that pistol to his brain, cock it back and bang

Don't get made to an example, acting like I'm lame

I don't chase fame, I just play the back lane

Used to love me, but they hate it when that sack came

I'm in Cali, just trying to eat, call me Pac-Man

Touch a hundred then I'm right back in the rap game

Put the city on my back, I got back pain

