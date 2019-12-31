G Herbo Is "That Boy"

G Herbo had something to say before the year was up and blessed his fans with a new project entitled Sessions. The project is filled with deep and revealing lyrics that show G Herbo's penchant for painting vivid pictures of the struggle. That talent is on full display on "That Boy," a piercing record about struggle. Produced by Gunboi, PVLACE of 808 Mafia, & Southside, "That Boy" features a haunting female vocal and bubbly percussions over a gorgeous guitar riff.

Herbo opens up about the ups and downs of surviving in the hood, and the trouble that he got into while living that lifestyle. Instead of glorifying it though, Herbo sounds somewhat remorseful about his past actions. "That Boy" is hood gospel, and will be on heavy rotation over here as we head into 2020.

Quotable Lyrics

I came close to homicide way too many times

I had most of my homies die, I'm just 25

Reason why I gotta ride with iron on my side (Every time)

'Fore I have my mama cryin', I'ma finish mine (Brr)

Pussy, I'm in it to win it (Win it)

I'm breakin' records like Guinness

I'm all in meetings with labels and my lawyer, bitch, I'm on top of my business (Herbo)