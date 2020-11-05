G Herbo has room on his team for one more person, so he's looking to hire a full-time blunt roller.

Following in the footsteps of Rich The Kid, Waka Flocka, and other rappers, G Herbo announced that he's opened up a position on his staff for somebody to spend their days and nights rolling blunts for him.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

If you've ever dreamed of preparing blunts for a famous rapper, it might be time to reach out to G Herbo and his management because the 25-year-old Chicago native has officially announced that he's hiring somebody to get his weed ready for him.

"Who willing to make $36,000 in a year?" asked Herb in a new video. "I'm ready to pay motherfucker 100 a day to roll up. That's all you getting though, that's all I got is 100 'cause I'm letting you smoke."

Aside from getting close to Herb, you'll be able to smoke some herb on the job.

"Just so y'all know I ain't playing bro," added the rapper. "I love smoking way too much to hate rolling this much, bro. I hate that shit, like with a passion. So I need a motherfucker to roll up for every day."

This isn't the most abnormal job position ever. In fact, it's been listed by other rappers before him.

If you're looking to get your foot into the industry, and have a passion for rolling up, this might be the right position for you.