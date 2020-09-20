G Herbo was in for a wild ride this past weekend as he got to meet his doppelganger, who looks just a bit too much like him. It is believed that everyone in the world has a doppelganger. Of course, this is someone who looks incredibly similar to them but isn't related in the slightest. There can certainly be some discrepancies when it comes to how much alike your doppelganger is to you, however, it doesn't make it any less uncanny. When it comes to G Herbo's doppelganger though, one could make the argument that they are identical twins.

In the Instagram post below, Herbo can be seen standing next to his lookalike, who is just a few inches taller. Herbo acknowledged the similarities between the two as he wrote "MY POPS GOT SOME EXPLAINING TO DO."

Herbo ended up shouting out the man's Instagram handle which is @hunnitbuckclubbuckz. As you can imagine, the man saw a huge increase in his follower count thanks to the shoutout. In the blink of an eye, the doppelganger went from just about 9K followers to over 50,000. Needless to say, this was all a great opportunity.

Perhaps in the future, G Herbo will be looking to do more content with his new twin.