G Herbo Grows Up Via "Feelings" Music Video

G Herbo vents about his "Feelings" in new video.

If anything, G Herbo's PTSD outing has been a clear exclamation of the Chicago rapper's growth as an individual as the 24-year-old paints the canvas with more transparency than ever.

In support of this theme, Herbo has returned with a supporting music video from project select "Feelings." Straight out the gate, G Herbo opens up about his very public co-parenting relationship with ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher as he reflects on the difficulties attached to bringing a child up in a strained relationship. Using the topic as a conduit, Herb effectively dives into the mental pains of his cirucmstances.

Most recently, G Herbo has used the oportunity to shed light on his mental health journey, and on this track he even hints at potentially being diagnosed during this journey: "I got diagnosed, but I don't want no crazy pills."

Watch up top.