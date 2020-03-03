Chicago was in the building on Sway in the Morning. G Herbo has been steadily promoting his latest release PTSD, and to show that he "still got bars," he visited Sway in the Morning to partake in their famous freestyle session. The 24-year-old was eager to drop a few bars over Jeezy's "The Real is Back" from the rapper's 2011 mixtape of the same name.

"Never seen penitentiary / But the streets been sentenced me / How the f*ck he try and protect himself and get a century / I'm smarter than my enemies / Not give them my energy / I'm too rich to be in the streets but too street to be industry / In serenity, that's where I like to be / Keep enemies close like they right with me / I'm paranoid as f*ck but got the right to be / Steady poppin' pain pills to try and fight my sleep," Herbo rapped methodically.

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus had a front seat for the freestyle as he was also a guest on Sway in the Morning and sang Herbo's praises. Meanwhile, as Herbo has been promoting his latest release, he's been using the opportunity to highlight the importance of addressing mental health. “It’s like, we kind of don’t know that we suffer from these mental health issues," he told HipHopDX.

"I’m a product of that. I was shot at. I seen my first murder at nine-years-old," he added. "A lot of this stuff that we encounter on a day-to-day basis, we think is normal just because it’s our reality. We think it’s something we’re supposed to be going through. I feel like in the poverty-stricken neighborhoods, a lot of us are suffering from PTSD. I thought it was important for me because I know it’s a lot of people who are like me.” Watch G Herbo's freestyle session below.