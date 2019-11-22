G Herbo Drops Straight Barz On "Can't Sleep"

G Herbo brings the heat on his new track "Can't Sleep." The emotional song is rapped with so much feeling, one can only imagine what the recording session must have looked like. "Can't Sleep" starts off with a regular speed flow and then picks up at a certain point to crazy fast. It begins with him talking about his friend who died which definitely hits most right away because of the relatability and depth of the subject matter. Throughout the song Herbo doesn't let up on the intensity, in fact it just grows stronger as the joint progresses.

The single is definitely one for moments of needed catharsis. Listen to the song on the player below and add it to your rotation of songs you listen to when you "Can't Sleep."

Quotable Lyrics:

Thousand-mile races through my head, now I can't sleep (I can't sleep)

Let me just relax, the Devil playing wit' me

Angels talking, I just can't hear what they saying to me (Saying)

Suffering from anxiety, I'm fighting insanity (I'm fighting insanity)