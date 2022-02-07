G Herbo Drops Heartfelt Anthem "Locked In"

Chicago-based rapper G Herbo is back with his new single, "Locked In." One of his most heartfelt records to date, the track arrives as a tribute to Herbo's late brother, Gregory Jackson, also known as Lil Greg. Over a staccato beat and with guitar highlights, the 26-year-old rapper spits intense rhymes, introspectively detailing his pain since the death of his brother.

Lil Greg was shot and killed last year at a Chicago-area barbershop. The release of "Locked In" coincides with his birthday. G Herbo starts the song off by saying nothing has been the same since he lost his brother, continuing for over two minutes with thoughts about his setbacks, street life, and more.





The new single comes following G Herbo's appearance on Saba's new album, as well as Gunna and Doe Boy's recent albums.

Check out "Locked In" below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Finger twitching when I tote, fire itching in my coat

I'mma say it, and I quote: "I can't wait for gunsmoke"

In them trenches, I'm a GOAT

Like my mama f*ck goats

I can't sleep, I stay woke