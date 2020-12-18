mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G Herbo Denies Culpability On "Statement" As He Flexes Hard Bars

Erika Marie
December 18, 2020 00:08
Statement
G Herbo

The rapper defends his name as he blazes through the track.


Weeks after reports of his legal troubles surfaced, G Herbo has a few things to get off of his chest. We previously reported on the news that Herbo and several of his associates are facing federal fraud charges. Herbo is accused of being involved in a stolen identity scam where he and members of his entourage allegedly spent stolen money on vacations and pets, but the rapper released a statement denying all allegations against him.

As Herbo prepares to fight the feds, the Chicago rapper released "Statement" where he seemed to address the controversy. According to Herbo, he's always kept it real and isn't guilty of any illegal activities. Listen to G Herbo, who is preparing to welcome a child with girlfriend Taina Williams, according to his lawyer—make his official "Statement" and let us know what you think of his latest single.

Quotable Lyrics

Heard they lookin' for me, I'm like, "Oh, I'm on the way"
Bond money, know I'm straight
I spent a 130K at the gate (Yeah)
They like, "Swervo stay safe", I'm like, "Man, y'all late" (Y'all late)
Y'all like, "Free me", I'm like, "I've been in the crib all day"

