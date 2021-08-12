G Herbo is a proud father of two adorable sons, Yosohn and Essex. The rapper is always showing off his father-son playtime on social media, and it's clear that he's loving every moment of his life as a parent. Alongside his fiancée Taina Williams, the rapper welcomed his second son, Essex, into the world a few months ago. They've been sharing countless photos and videos with the little one and on Wednesday night, Herb revealed that his son will always be watching over his back, getting his name tattooed on his shoulder blades.

Debuting a massive new back tattoo, the PTSD rapper carried his toddler and gave a good look at his new back ink, which is of his baby's given name. The photo was posted to Instagram Stories.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

He shared the new ink with the world shortly after the premiere of his latest music video for "Cold World," which dropped on Wednesday. Herb also called out Akademiks for claiming that he gave Chief Keef clout, saying, "WHEN YOU SAY SHIT LIKE THIS I JUST CAN NEVER RESPECT YOU!"

Now that he's got a large tattoo for Essex, do you think he'll get something that equally pops for Yosohn, his firstborn?