mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G Herbo Connects With Onpointlikeop For "Not A Drill Rapper"

Aron A.
November 17, 2020 20:38
255 Views
32
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Not A Drill Rapper
Onpointlikeop Feat. G Herbo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
57% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
4 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The rising Brooklyn drill rapper connects with the Chicago MC for his latest offering.


The explosive sounds of Brooklyn drill took the world by storm in 2020. Though it's regional buzz has been at a high for over a year, the sounds that initially started in Chicago were taken and reinvented to match the cold winters on the East Coast. 

Onpointlikeop is a name that's only beginning to catch a buzz but he's certainly on pace to cause serious damage in the industry. The Canarsie, Brooklyn rapper has already made a dent in the local scene, and with each release, his full potential shows even more. This week, he returned with the visuals for his new single, "Not A Drill Rapper" with G Herbo. Though not the first time they've linked on wax, their latest collaboration delivers high-energy and hard-hitting bars.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
We had to clear out the scene
4 deep, 4 whips, everybody tote 30s
That's how we gon' clear out your team
When you get on and play with the beam

Onpointlikeop
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  2
  0
  255
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Onpointlikeop G Herbo
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS G Herbo Connects With Onpointlikeop For "Not A Drill Rapper"
32
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject