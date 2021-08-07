mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G Herbo Connects With M1llionz & The Plug On "Father Figure"

Aron A.
August 07, 2021 16:49
41 Views
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Father Figure
The Plug & M1LLIONZ Feat. G Herbo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

M1llionz & G Herbo connect on The Plug's "Father Figure."


G Herbo has been hitting a new stride in his career recently. Projects like PTSD and 2021's 25 made up for the lackluster affair that was Swervin and Still Servin. Nonetheless, Herbo's sharpened his sword and has practically been annihilating every single beat he hops on, as we've seen during his Funk Flex freestyle last month.

This week, the rapper came through for the assist alongside UK rapper M1llionz and The Plug for their new collaboration, "Father Figure." The two rappers explore the concept of fatherhood, whether it comes to imitators of their style or their own familial duties. 

"Father Figure" is a raw record that further bridges the regional gaps of drill between its hometown of Chicago and its current hotspot in London.

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Youngin' pulled the trigger quick on a lick
He was starvin'
20 deep while throwing the opps for a hit
We was mobbin'

The Plug
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  41
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
The Plug M1LLIONZ G Herbo
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS G Herbo Connects With M1llionz & The Plug On "Father Figure"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject