G Herbo Connects With M1llionz & The Plug On "Father Figure"

G Herbo has been hitting a new stride in his career recently. Projects like PTSD and 2021's 25 made up for the lackluster affair that was Swervin and Still Servin. Nonetheless, Herbo's sharpened his sword and has practically been annihilating every single beat he hops on, as we've seen during his Funk Flex freestyle last month.

This week, the rapper came through for the assist alongside UK rapper M1llionz and The Plug for their new collaboration, "Father Figure." The two rappers explore the concept of fatherhood, whether it comes to imitators of their style or their own familial duties.

"Father Figure" is a raw record that further bridges the regional gaps of drill between its hometown of Chicago and its current hotspot in London.

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Youngin' pulled the trigger quick on a lick

He was starvin'

20 deep while throwing the opps for a hit

We was mobbin'