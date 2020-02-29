G Herbo Compares Juice WRLD To Biggie & Tupac

G Herbo took his talents over to Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club and dropped a major bombshell comparing the late Chicago rapper, Juice WRLD to that have Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur. The 24-year-old rapper is currently on a promo tour in promotion of his latest musical offering, PTSD (2020), which dropped earlier this week. G Herbo and the Breakfast Club clan spoke on a plethora of topics including his traumatic experiences growing up in Chicago, mental health, philanthropy, and more. However, when the topic of his brother Juice WRLD came up, the "Death Row" rapper likened him to hip-hop deities.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Towards the end of their conversation, the topic of the "Hate Me" creator arose to which G Herbo couldn't help but compare him to hip-hop's two greatest heavyweights, stating:

"That's my lil' brother man, I think about him every single day. I be saying...like, I don't know 'cause I'm in New York y'all probably ain't gonna like me saying this, but I think what Juice was to our generation—the impact that he had on us—is what Biggie did for New York for real. I really think he had that Biggie Pac effect in his short time here."

G Herbo then went on to state the importance of Juice WRLD's impact and legacy, proclaiming:

"He helped people. ... When I met that kid he had it in his eyes already, he wasn't trying to chase the glory, he wasn't doing none of the stuff he was doing because he was famous" Herbo continued, "Inside out, he did what made him happy, and with him being himself he got a real legacy that's gonna live on forever. ... That's what I mean by that."

Out of all of this week's releases, G Herbo's PTSD has the opportunity to do damage on the Billboard charts. While it's still very early in his career, the Chicago-bred emcee has quickly become one of the most sought-after talents in the hip-hop realm. Check out G Herbo's entire Breakfast Club interview below. (At the 24:45 minute mark, Herbo discusses his admiration for Juice WRLD.)