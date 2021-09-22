G Herbo Comes Through With Black & White Visuals For "Stand The Rain (Mad Max)" Video

G Herbo drops off black & white video for his latest "25" single, "Stand the Rain (Mad Max)"

G Herbo has been one of the most consistently improving rappers the game has seen over the last couple years. Coming out of Chicago alongside the likes of Lil Durk, Herb has been up against staunch competition but has always delivered when it's time.

This July, the Chicago rapper dropped his album 25, which debuted at #5 on the Billboard Top 200 and moved 46,000 album equivalent units (61.17 million on-demand streams and 1,000 pure sales) in its first week.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

A couple months later, and G Herbo has blessed us with a video for another 25 single, this time dropping off visuals for "Stand the Rain (Mad Max)."

Rapping over a hard, drum and bass-heavy sample, Herbo raps about the struggle he's faced and the struggle of those around him. Walking through his own personal hardships in 2018 and 2019, Herb hits on the ongoing global pandemic and the impact COVID-19 had on the whole world last year in 2020.

All black and white besides splashes of green, these visuals are tough and go hand-in-hand with what G Herbo is saying.

Check out the "Stand the Rain (Mad Max)" video below and let us know if you're feeling it in the comments.