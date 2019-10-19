G Herbo Comes Through For Icewear Vezzo On "How I'm Coming (Remix)"

Detroit's been a place with some of the best street rap in the country. Over the years, they've maintained that tradition, although acts like Big Sean and Danny Brown have catapulted in their own right. However, the new era of rappers emerging from the D are bringing the reality of the streets to the forefront. Icewear Vezzo is among those making it happen. Over the summer, the rapper came through with his single, "How I'm Coming" and now, he returns with a remix featuring one of Chicago's hottest rappers right now.

G Herbo assists Icewear Vezzo on the "How I'm Coming" remix. Although Icewear Vezzo injected the streets of Detroit to the song, G Herbo comes through with the Chicago energy that compliments the track perfectly.

Peep "How I'm Coming" remix below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm becoming crazy

Made my first million than I started coming lazy

Now, I'm comin' like I'm Jay-Z (back in '03)

I just put a hunnid up, I could've bought another AP



