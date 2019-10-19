mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G Herbo Comes Through For Icewear Vezzo On "How I'm Coming (Remix)"

Aron A.
October 18, 2019 20:51
317 Views
22
1
CoverCover

How I'm Coming (Remix)
Icewear Vezzo Feat. G Herbo

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

From the D to the Chi.


Detroit's been a place with some of the best street rap in the country. Over the years, they've maintained that tradition, although acts like Big Sean and Danny Brown have catapulted in their own right. However, the new era of rappers emerging from the D are bringing the reality of the streets to the forefront. Icewear Vezzo is among those making it happen. Over the summer, the rapper came through with his single, "How I'm Coming" and now, he returns with a remix featuring one of Chicago's hottest rappers right now.

G Herbo assists Icewear Vezzo on the "How I'm Coming" remix. Although Icewear Vezzo injected the streets of Detroit to the song, G Herbo comes through with the Chicago energy that compliments the track perfectly.

Peep "How I'm Coming" remix below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm becoming crazy
Made my first million than I started coming lazy
Now, I'm comin' like I'm Jay-Z (back in '03)
I just put a hunnid up, I could've bought another AP

Icewear Vezzo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  2
  1
  317
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Icewear Vezzo G Herbo new song new track
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS G Herbo Comes Through For Icewear Vezzo On "How I'm Coming (Remix)"
22
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject