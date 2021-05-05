G Herbo's legal issues continue to pile on as the rapper continues to battle a fraud case. According to The Shade Room, the Chicago rapper returned to court after the U.S. District Attorney filed another charge against him for lying to federal agents. Federal documents claim that the rapper had lied about his connection to one of his alleged co-conspirators who, the D.A. claims, is one of Herbo's friends.



"Herbert Wright III, a/k/a ‘Herb,’ ‘Lil Herb,’ ‘G Herbo,’ and ‘Herbert Light,’ knowingly and willfully made the following materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statements and representations in a matter within the jurisdiction of the executive branch of the Government of the United States, that is, during a voluntary interview with a special agent of the United States Secret Service and a special agent of the (FBI)," the doc reads.

The co-conspirator in question is Antonio Strong who the D.A. says is actually Herbo's business partner. Prosecutors claim that Herbo informed the FBI that he never received any payments or valued gifts from Strong.

“In truth and in fact, as the defendant knew: (a) since at least 2016, Strong worked with and assisted him; (b) he provided Strong money; (c) he received things of value from Strong, including private jet charters, luxury accommodations, and exotic car rentals; and (d) he had frequent direct contact with Strong, including telephone conversations, text messages, and Instagram direct messages," the doc continues.



Herbo reportedly agreed to a motion that would allow prosecutors to include this charge in his original case since they are connected. We'll keep you posted on any updates.

