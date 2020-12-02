Just days removed from his inclusion on Forbes 30 Under 30 list, G Herbo was hit with serious charges related to identity theft and fraud. According to the Chicago Tribune, G Herbo and five others, including a music promoter and members of Herb's crew, are accused of using stolen IDs to charge more than $1M worth of services and goods over the course of four years.



Quinn Harris/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Herbo's promoter and manager, Antonio “T-Glo” Strong, Joseph "Joe Rodeo" Williams, and Steven Hayes Jr., Demario Sorrells and Terrence Bender, were listed in the 14-count indictment that charged them with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Authorities said that Herbo and his crew used stolen identifications to charge for private jets, exotic car rentals, limo rides, a vacation at a villa in Jamaica, as well as two designer dogs.

Strong is accused of being "the ringleader of a $1.5 million fraud" by using "aliases and other people’s identities,” the judge said in his ruling. Due to these allegations, the judge on the case said that Strong was a flight risk, even if his parents are willing to take him in. He also faces an additional charge of wire fraud.

Herbo is accused of being complicit in Strong's alleged actions. The indictment says Strong bought two designer dogs from Michigan for Herbo under a stolen identity. Then, the indictment alleged Herbo and co. illegally charged a week's stay at a Jamaican villa in 2017 at Herbo's request. Plus, another trip to Sunny Isles, FL with a private chef and security.

Strong reportedly also used another alias to book a private jet from Chicago to Miami. Sorrells and another co-conspirator were accused of using stolen identities to rent luxury vehicles.

We'll keep you posted on any updates.

