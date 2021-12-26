Shortly after breaking the news that he's expecting his second child with Tiana Williams, G Herbo has spoiled his fiancee/baby mama with a gorgeous new Chanel bag just in time for Christmas, as well as a tiny adorable matching one for their unborn daughter.

"I can't wait," the mother of one captioned a sweet clip uploaded to her Instagram story. "Herb got me a bag and he said that he got one for my mini-me," she can be heard saying behind the camera. "I'm so excited, oh, let me see the other side."





Just six months ago, Tiana and her man welcomed their first baby, named Essex. Prior to that, Herbo fathered a child with Ari Fletcher, who is currently in a relationship with Moneybagg Yo. They confirmed the exciting news of their family's expansion on Christmas Eve with an emotional video in which she FaceTimes her partner to tell him about her positive pregnancy test.

Clearly, the excitement over their forthcoming bundle of joy has only been growing since telling the world yesterday; a Chanel bag is no small gift, especially for a baby. Little Essex is constantly fawned over on social media for how sweet and pleasant he comes across, so we can't wait to see what their second child is like.





In case you missed it, we sat down with G Herbo for our 12 Days of Christmas series. During the interview, the 26-year-old opened up about his unreleased collaboration with Miley Cyrus, the wisdom he received from Jadakiss, and gives an update on his Lil Bibby project – read it for yourself here.