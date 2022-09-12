G Herbo is in go-mode these days. He's made a 180 transformation in the last few years following his Swervo projects with Southside. Though some counted him out, projects like PTSDand 25 highlighted him as one of the tightest MCs to come out of Chicago in the past decade.



G Herbo attends the first look of PUMA basketball shoe, Clyde Court Disrupt on June 20, 2018 in Brooklyn. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Throughout 2022, he's unveiled a few singles while keeping his pen sharp through a series of collaborations. His contributions to Saba's "Survivor's Guilt" remains one of his best performances of the year. However, it looks like he has another project on the way.

The rapper hit Instagram today where he revealed that he'd be releasing a new project titled Survivor's Remorse in the near future. His upcoming project is expected to be a double-feature with Side A & B.

"SURVIVOR’S REMORSE A SIDE B SIDE COMING SOON! LET ME TELL YOU WHAT MY LIFE LIKE," he captioned the post, which consisted of the album artwork.

The announcement arrives days after he shared his new single, "Me, Myself & I" with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie -- Herbo's first single since "Locked In."

So far, Herbo hasn't announced when the project will be dropping but it looks like it could be dropping before the month is over.

Check out the cover art and announcement for G Herbo's Survivor's Remorse below and let us know who you want to see featured on the project.