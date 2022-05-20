A$AP Rocky and Rihanna aren't the only famous couple to welcome a new arrival into their family this week – G Herbo and his fiancée Taina Williams announced yesterday (May 19th) that their second child together was born just a few days ago.

"Emmy Love Wright," the famous pair captioned their joint celebratory post, which includes several snapshots of them seated on the stairs covered in beautiful pink, yellow, and gold balloons while holding their 11-month-old son, Essex, and their baby girl.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

"May 17, 2022. 7 lbs 5 oz, 19.5 [inches]," they added after revealing her name. Down in the comment section, friends like DaniLeigh, Lori Harvey, DJ Clue, and Yung Miami were among those to drop by and wish the growing family well.

Back in April, the couple's IG pages lit up with stunning photos from their pretty in pink baby shower ahead of Emmy's arrival; from the looks of things, they spared no expense when celebrating, and were clearly very excited for their daughter to arrive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by april johnston Photographer (@aprilbellephotos)

As HipHopDX notes, Williams and her rapper beau began their relationship back in 2019. Initially, they chose to keep their engagement quiet and out of the spotlight, but the news was leaked during court proceedings for Herbo's federal fraud case in December of 2020.

"I’ma get married soon," the "PTSD" hitmaker told Streetz 94.5 last summer. "I ain’t wanna be that guy that look back and let ten years go by my life because I’m chasing my dreams and I’m neglecting my family. I wanna be a stay-home dad … I really wanna enjoy my family because I’ve been in the streets for [such a] long time."





Check out G Herbo and Taina Williams' sweet new family photos above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]