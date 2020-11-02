G Herbo and Taina Williams are rumored to be expecting their first child together, which has not yet been confirmed, and they're reminding fans why they're relationship goals with their awesome Halloween costume from this weekend.

Over the last few days, we've seen celebrities knock it out of the park with their costumes. Ciara recreated some of her favorites looks from Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and more, Lil Nas X bravely dressed up as Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd put on a fat suit and became The Nutty Professor, and more A-listers came through with incredible looks for the end of Spooky SZN.

We rounded up some of the best outfits from the weekend, but we wanted to shine some light on G Herbo and Taina Williams' dope costumes, recalling Jay-Z and Beyoncé's appearance on TRL in 2002. The couple wore matching denim outfits, which, eighteen years later, look dated but still, Jay and Bey Herb and Taina brought that flavor to Halloween as we knew they would. Taina even rocked that fitted Yankee cap, like Beyoncé did back in the day.

"'ALLL I NEED IN THIS LIFE OF SIN IS ME & MY GIRLFRIEND'," sang Herb in the caption.

Do you think G Herbo and Taina Williams had one of the best Halloween costumes this year? Who killed it this time around?