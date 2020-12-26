This Christmas will be a memorable one for many around the globe. The pandemic has made it even more apparent who and what really matters this holiday season. As we spend time with our loved ones, whether near or through technology, nothing is more important than love. G Herbo and his girl Taina seem to have that spirit in mind this Christmas.

Taina Williams shared a photo of the couple kissing under the mistletoe, with the appropriate caption, "Kiss me under the mistletoe pt 2." Of course, she received endless love in the comment section. Taina, who is the step-daughter of Fabolous, is currently pregnant. She and Herbo are engaged to be married as well.

Recently, G Herbo and five others, including a music promoter and members of Herb's crew, were indicted for using stolen IDs to charge more than $1 million for private jets, exotic car rentals, limo rides, a vacation at a villa in Jamaica, and two rare dogs. The 14-count indictment charges Herbo and his crew with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. After turning himself in earlier this month, Herbo was released promptly, with Williams posting on social media to "Trust The Process."