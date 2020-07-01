G Herbo & Lil Uzi Vert Glow In The Dark In New "Like This" Visuals

G Herbo and Lil Uzi Vert delivered the neon, glow-in-the-dark visuals for their collab, "Like This," off the deluxe edition of Herbo's "PTSD."

G Herbo came through with some new visuals alongside Lil Uzi Vert for their collab, "Like This," which can be found on the deluxe version of Herbo's latest album, PTSD. In the trippy music video, Herbo and Uzi jump around against different red and blue backgrounds as they glow in the dark. The Damien Sandoval-directed video includes shots of people messing around on what appear to be ATVs in the street, leaning all the way back to the point that they almost tip over.

The rappers are also accompanied by some twerking ladies throughout the course of the video, a few of which are promoting social distancing by rocking some Louis Vuitton face masks while they count cash. At one point, Herbo and Uzi go Godzilla and walk around the city streets, looking down on the tops of skyscrapers.

Herbo dropped PTSD back in February, followed by the deluxe edition at the tail-end of May. PTSD includes features from 21 Savage, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Polo G, Lil Durk, and more. Uzi is also featured on the title track of the album alongside Juice WRLD and Chance the Rapper. Check out the visuals for "Like This" above and let us know what you think.